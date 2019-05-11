Listen Live

May 11th and 12th, 2019

Featuring new music from Shawn Mendes

By Top 20

#20 Trust My Lonely – Alessia Cara

#19 I Knew You When – Marianas Trench

#18 With You – Tyler Shaw 8

#17 Sweet But Psycho – Ava Max

#16 Youngblood – 5 Seconds Of Summer

#15 Salvation – Strumbellas

#14 Girls Like You – Maroon 5

#13 Shallow – Lady Gaga-Bradley Cooper  

#12 Happier – Marshmello and Bastille

KOOL Cameo: Good Mother – Jann Arden

#11 Me! – Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie

#10 Be Alright – Dean Lewis

#9 High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco

#8 Two Punks In Love – Bulow

#7 Hang Ups – Scott Helman

#6 Eastside – Benny Blanco Ft. Halsey and Khalid

#5 Dancing With A Stranger – Sam Smith-Normani

 

#4 Sucker – Jonas Brothers

#3 Close To Me – Ellie Goulding X Diplo

Future Hit: If I Can’t Have You – Shawn Mendes

#2 Without Me – Halsey

#1 Walk Me Home – Pink  

