May 11th and 12th, 2019
Featuring new music from Shawn Mendes
#20 Trust My Lonely – Alessia Cara
#19 I Knew You When – Marianas Trench
#18 With You – Tyler Shaw 8
#17 Sweet But Psycho – Ava Max
#16 Youngblood – 5 Seconds Of Summer
#15 Salvation – Strumbellas
#14 Girls Like You – Maroon 5
#13 Shallow – Lady Gaga-Bradley Cooper
#12 Happier – Marshmello and Bastille
KOOL Cameo: Good Mother – Jann Arden
#11 Me! – Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie
#10 Be Alright – Dean Lewis
#9 High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco
#8 Two Punks In Love – Bulow
#7 Hang Ups – Scott Helman
#6 Eastside – Benny Blanco Ft. Halsey and Khalid
#5 Dancing With A Stranger – Sam Smith-Normani
#4 Sucker – Jonas Brothers
#3 Close To Me – Ellie Goulding X Diplo
Future Hit: If I Can’t Have You – Shawn Mendes
#2 Without Me – Halsey
#1 Walk Me Home – Pink