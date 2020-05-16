Listen Live

May 16th and 17th, 2020

Happy Long Weekend!

By Top 20

#20 You Should Be Sad – Halsey 

#19 Break My Heart – Dua Lipa

#18 BI Love Me – Demi Lovato

#17 The Other Side – SZA ft. Justin Timberlake

#16 Before You Go – Lewis Capaldi

#15 Lean on Me – Artists Can

#14 The Man – Taylor Swift

#13 Betterman – Virginia to Vegas  

#12 The Bones – Maren Morris

KOOL Cameo: Working for the Weekend – Loverboy

#11 Stupid – Tate McRae

#10 I’ll Be There – Walk Off the Earth

#9 Memories – Maroon 5

 

#8 If the World Was Ending – JP Saxe ft. Julia Michaels

#7 My Oh My – Camila Cabello

#6 Stupid Love – Lady Gaga

#5 Intentions – Justin Bieber

#4 Circles – Post Malone 

#3 Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

Future Hit: Stuck With U – Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber

#2 Adore You – Harry Styles 

#1 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

 

Related posts

May 9th and 10th, 2020

May 2nd and May 3rd, 2020

April 25th and 26th, 2020

April 18th and 19th, 2020

April 11th and 12th, 2020

April 4th and 5th, 2020

March 28 and 29, 2020

March 21st and 22nd, 2020

March 14th and 15th, 2020