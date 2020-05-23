Listen Live

May 23rd and 24th, 2020

Summer Night to celebrate Summer Weather, finally!

By Top 20

#20 You Should Be Sad – Halsey

#19 I Love Me – Demi Lovato

#18 The Other Side – SZA ft. Justin Timberlake

#17 The Man – Taylor Swift

#16 Level of Concern – Twenty One Pilots

#15 Before You Go – Lewis Capaldi

#14 Break My Heart – Dua Lipa

#13 Betterman – Virginia to Vegas

#12 The Bones – Maren Morris

KOOL Cameo: Summer Nights – John Travolata and Olivia Newton John

#11 Stupid – Tate McRae

#10 Lean on Me – Artists Can

#9 Memories – Maroon 5

#8 If the World Was Ending – JP Saxe ft. Julia Michaels

#7 My Oh My – Camila Cabello

#6 Stupid Love – Lady Gaga

#5 Circles – Post Malone 

#4 Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

#3 Intentions – Justin Bieber

Blast from the Past: Walk Me Home – Pink

#2 Adore You – Harry Styles 

#1 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

