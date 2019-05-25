May 25th and 26th, 2019
Rihanna has a new album coming out so we play an oldie from her!
#20 Here With Me – Marshmello ft. Chvrches
#19 Happier – Marshmello ft. Bastille
#18 Be Alright – Dean Lewis
#17 Youngblood – 5 Seconds Of Summer
#16 With You – Tyler Shaw
#15 Salvation – Strumbellas
#14 Two Punks In Love – Bulow
#13 If I Can’t Have You – Shawn Mendes
#12 Sweet But Psycho – Ava Max
Kool Cameo: I Drove All Night – Celine Dion
#11 I Don’t Care – Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
#10 High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco
#9 Hang Ups – Scott Helman
#8 Eastside – Benny Blanco ft. Halsey and Khalid
#7 Love Me – Felix Cartal and Lights
#6 Me! – Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie
#5 Without Me – Halsey
#4 Close To Me – Ellie Goulding X Diplo
#3 Dancing With A Stranger – Sam Smith and Normani
Blast From The Past: Shut Up & Drive – Rihanna
#2 Sucker – Jonas Brothers
#1 Walk Me Home – Pink