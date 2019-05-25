May 25th and 26th, 2019

#20 Here With Me – Marshmello ft. Chvrches

#19 Happier – Marshmello ft. Bastille

#18 Be Alright – Dean Lewis

#17 Youngblood – 5 Seconds Of Summer

#16 With You – Tyler Shaw

#15 Salvation – Strumbellas

#14 Two Punks In Love – Bulow

#13 If I Can’t Have You – Shawn Mendes

#12 Sweet But Psycho – Ava Max

Kool Cameo: I Drove All Night – Celine Dion

#11 I Don’t Care – Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

#10 High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco

#9 Hang Ups – Scott Helman

#8 Eastside – Benny Blanco ft. Halsey and Khalid

#7 Love Me – Felix Cartal and Lights

#6 Me! – Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie

#5 Without Me – Halsey

#4 Close To Me – Ellie Goulding X Diplo

#3 Dancing With A Stranger – Sam Smith and Normani

Blast From The Past: Shut Up & Drive – Rihanna

#2 Sucker – Jonas Brothers

#1 Walk Me Home – Pink