May 25th and 26th, 2019

Rihanna has a new album coming out so we play an oldie from her!

#20  Here With Me – Marshmello ft. Chvrches

#19  Happier – Marshmello ft. Bastille

#18  Be Alright – Dean Lewis

#17  Youngblood – 5 Seconds Of Summer

#16  With You – Tyler Shaw

#15  Salvation – Strumbellas

#14  Two Punks In Love – Bulow

#13  If I Can’t Have You – Shawn Mendes

#12  Sweet But Psycho – Ava Max

Kool Cameo:  I Drove All Night – Celine Dion

 

#11  I Don’t Care – Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

#10  High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco

#9  Hang Ups – Scott Helman

#8  Eastside – Benny Blanco ft. Halsey and Khalid

#7  Love Me – Felix Cartal and Lights

#6  Me! – Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie

#5  Without Me – Halsey

#4  Close To Me – Ellie Goulding X Diplo

#3  Dancing With A Stranger – Sam Smith and Normani

Blast From The Past:  Shut Up & Drive – Rihanna

#2  Sucker – Jonas Brothers

#1  Walk Me Home – Pink

