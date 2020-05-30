May 30th and 31st, 2020

#20 You Should Be Sad – Halsey

#19 The Man – Taylor Swift

#18 The Other Side – SZA ft. Justin Timberlake

#17 Stuck with You – Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber

#16 Level of Concern – Twenty One Pilots



#15 Stupid – Tate McRae

#14 The Bones – Maren Morris

#13 Before You Go – Lewis Capaldi

#12 Break My Heart – Dua Lipa

KOOL Cameo – Hey Ya – Outcast

#11 Betterman – Virginia to Vegas

#10 Lean on Me – Artists Can

#9 Stupid Love – Lady Gaga

#8 Memories – Maroon 5

#7 If The World Was Ending – JP Saxe ft. Julia Michaels

#6 My Oh My – Camila Cabello

#5 Circles – Post Malone

#4 Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

#3 Adore You – Harry Styles

Future Hit: Say So – Doja Cat

#2 Intentions – Justin Bieber

#1 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd