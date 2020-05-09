Listen Live

May 9th and 10th, 2020

Two songs from Dua Lipa and a song for Mother's Day

By Top 20

#20 Break My Heart – Dua Lipa

#19 You Should Be Sad – Halsey

#18 Before You Go – Lewis Capaldi

#17 I Love Me – Demi Lovato

#16 The Man – Taylor Swift

#15 Betterman – Virginia to Vegas

#14 The Bones – Maren Morris

#13 The Other Side – SZA ft. Justin Timberlake

#12 Stupid – Tate McRae

KOOL Cameo: Good Mother – Jann Arden

#11 Lean on Me – Artists Can 

#10 I’ll Be There – Walk Off the Earth

#9 If The World Was Ending – JP Saxe ft. Julia Michaels

#8 Memories – Maroon 5

#7 My Oh My – Camila Cabello 

#6 Intentions – Justin Bieber

#5 Stupid Love – Lady Gaga

#4 Circles – Post Malone 

#3 Adore You – Harry Styles 

Blast from the Past: Have a Nice Day – Bon Jovi

#2 Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

#1 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

