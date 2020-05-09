May 9th and 10th, 2020
Two songs from Dua Lipa and a song for Mother's Day
#20 Break My Heart – Dua Lipa
#19 You Should Be Sad – Halsey
#18 Before You Go – Lewis Capaldi
#17 I Love Me – Demi Lovato
#16 The Man – Taylor Swift
#15 Betterman – Virginia to Vegas
#14 The Bones – Maren Morris
#13 The Other Side – SZA ft. Justin Timberlake
#12 Stupid – Tate McRae
KOOL Cameo: Good Mother – Jann Arden
#11 Lean on Me – Artists Can
#10 I’ll Be There – Walk Off the Earth
#9 If The World Was Ending – JP Saxe ft. Julia Michaels
#8 Memories – Maroon 5
#7 My Oh My – Camila Cabello
#6 Intentions – Justin Bieber
#5 Stupid Love – Lady Gaga
#4 Circles – Post Malone
#3 Adore You – Harry Styles
Blast from the Past: Have a Nice Day – Bon Jovi
#2 Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa
#1 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd