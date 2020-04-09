Mayor Of Small Town Finds His Wife At A Bar Regardless Of Stay-At-Home Order

The stay-at-home orders placed in towns, counties and major cities are there to slow the coronavirus pandemic.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker released a statement to his community of 26,000 people saying,

“These are very serious times and I’m begging you to please stay at home.” . “Parents, please keep your kids at home, doing so is vital to our health.”

On Monday, Walker issued a statement on Facebook saying police had found his wife at a bar in the city that was operating in violation of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home orders. Walker said he was embarrassed and apologized to his constituents.

Mayor Walker added;

“My wife is an adult capable of making her own decisions, and in this instance she exhibited a stunning lack of judgement [sic],” he wrote. She will face “the same consequences for her ill-advised decision as the other individuals” caught at the event.

Police told the Alton Daily News that officers broke up a party at Hiram’s Tavern early Sunday. The owner was arrested on an outstanding warrant for domestic battery while others in attendance received citations for reckless conduct.