Mayor Of Small Town Finds His Wife At A Bar Regardless Of Stay-At-Home Order
The Mayor of Alton, Illinois says he was shocked to find his wife at one of two parties that he ordered shutdown in violation of the stay at home order.
The stay-at-home orders placed in towns, counties and major cities are there to slow the coronavirus pandemic.
Alton Mayor Brant Walker released a statement to his community of 26,000 people saying,
“These are very serious times and I’m begging you to please stay at home.” . “Parents, please keep your kids at home, doing so is vital to our health.”
On Monday, Walker issued a statement on Facebook saying police had found his wife at a bar in the city that was operating in violation of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home orders. Walker said he was embarrassed and apologized to his constituents.
Mayor Walker added;
“My wife is an adult capable of making her own decisions, and in this instance she exhibited a stunning lack of judgement [sic],” he wrote. She will face “the same consequences for her ill-advised decision as the other individuals” caught at the event.
Police told the Alton Daily News that officers broke up a party at Hiram’s Tavern early Sunday. The owner was arrested on an outstanding warrant for domestic battery while others in attendance received citations for reckless conduct.