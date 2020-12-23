McDonald’s China Now Selling Spam And Crushed Oreos Burger

For just one week, McDonald’s China will be offering customers this bizarre combo.

The burger features two extra-thick slices of Spam — canned, cooked pork made by Hormel Foods Corporation — topped with Oreo crumbs and the brand’s classic burger sauce.

McDonald’s describes the burger as “tender and juicy.” “Full of meatiness” and with “a hint of sweet aftertaste” that amounts to “an unimaginable double surprise.”

The limited-edition burger, offered on December 21, was one of McDonald’s China’s “members only” promotions — a series of discounts and special offers available every Monday.