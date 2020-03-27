McDonald’s Cuts Its Menu- Including All Day Breakfast!

Micky D’s announced that it will be cutting several items from its menu in an effort to simplify operations for its employees amid the COVID-19 Outbreak….

Your traditional favourites will still be available like you Big Macs, most hamburgers, McNuggets, and fries…All-day breakfast will be on hold for now…

There may be more menu items getting cut in the near future that include salads, sandwiches with grilled chicken.

Bill Garrett, McDonald’s USA senior vice president of operations, said in a statement.

“To simplify operations in our kitchens and for our crew, and ensure the best possible experience for our customers, we are working with our franchisees and local restaurants to focus on serving our most popular choices and will begin temporarily removing some items from the menu over the next few weeks.” “We will regularly evaluate the situation and look to move back to our regular menu as soon as possible.”

As most McDonald’s locations are franchised, it’s up to the owners to decide which items get cuts. All McDonald’s restaurants have closed there seating area and have also increased their cleaning…

In the mean time- McDonald’s is stepping up to help front line workers!