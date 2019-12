The golden arches are trying something new! Sorry to disappoint, it’s not food.

The burger flipping, fry serving fast food chain launched a FASHION BRAND. SERIOUSLY.

Titled “Golden Arches Unlimited”, you can pick up 20 different branded items ranging from pins, t-shirts and an UMBRELLA.

Check out some of these!

Everything is available (if it’s not sold out already) at www.goldenarchesunlimited.com

Are you picking something up?