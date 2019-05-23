McDonald’s Has Created A Tiny Replica Restaurant For Bees

Initiatives to save bees are needed – they pollinate our plants and whether we like them or not, we need bees…

The economic value of bees’ pollination has been estimated to be worth billions of dollars around the world and there are a lot of initiatives to save the bees.

McDonald’s is doing their part and not just because their honey sauce is delicious!

In Sweden many restaurants have beehives on their roofs to help build a sustainable environment for their local communities…

McDonalds has build a tiny restaurant for local bees and named in the McHive!

The head office then auctioned it off to franchisee to raise funds for Ronald McDonald house charities. It was sold for over $10,000