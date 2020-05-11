McDonald’s Has Launched A ‘Fries for Good’ Campaign To Help The Canadian Red Cross.
A portion of sales to support national relief efforts
The campaign launched on Friday, May 8th and will run until May 21st with proceeds to the Canadian Red Cross supporting the Canadian Emergencies & COVID-19 Response Fund, the Nova Scotia Stronger Together Fund, and disaster response and preparedness work across Canada.
This campaign is also in an effort to help support its farming partners. So hit the drive thru this week and support some great efforts!