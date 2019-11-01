McDonald’s Is Celebrating 40 Years of Happy Meals With Throwback Happy Meal Toys!

To celebrate four decades of the best fries and nuggets ever, McDonald’s will be released limited-edition Surprise Happy Meals featuring fan-favourite throwback toys!

Retro toys like mini Beanie Babies, Hello Kitty, Changeables, and the Disney 100 Years of Magic collection are all coming back.

Some of these toys were so rare to collect back in the day, that they’re currently being auctioned off on sites like eBay.

Happy Meals were introduced in 1979 for families around the world to create feel-good memories with one another,” according to a Micky D’s spokespersons.

McDonald’s also says that exciting changes are coming to the Happy Meal next year that parents can feel good about, which includes a reduced sugar low fat chocolate milk.

The Surprise Happy Meal will be offered in over 90 countries starting November 7 at participating restaurants.

Between Nov. 7-11 while supplies last, the following toys will be in McDonald’s Happy Meals: