Meet 6 Year-Old, Julian “The Pool Shark” from Innisfil
He's a trick shot master
Let me introduce you to Julian Di Minco of Innisfil.
He’s a 6 year-old prodigy pool shark who loves a trick shot!
View this post on Instagram
He set this up all by himself! We love to watch his passion for this game. Please tag a friend and share his skill! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #talentedkids #kidstalent #poolshark #pooltable #trickshots #eightball #billiards #canadasgottalent #canadianpoolassociation #skilled #barrie #vaughanontario #giftedkids
Julian’s Mom quickly recognized her 6 year old’s natural talent and started an Instagram account.
View this post on Instagram
Double stick trick! #poolshark #trickshots #s#trickshot #pool🎱 #poolplayers #poolplayer
Julian’s Instagram trick shots have racked up thousands of views and he’s just getting started!
View this post on Instagram
🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 THIS WILL BE THE BEST 32 seconds you’ll see today on @instagram and Facebook! PLEASE TAG YOUR FRIENDS 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 I am proof that age doesn’t matter! Set your mind to anything your heart desires and you’ll achieve it! I hope this inspires you today and whatever may seem impossible is possible if you put your mind to it and you keep practicing! #goafteryourdreams 🎱🎱🎱🎱🎱🎱🎱🎱🎱 #trickshot #canadasgottalent #talentedkids #ellendegeneres #ellendegeneresshow #steveharvey #theworldneedsyou #extremely #pooltable #poolshot #billiards #viralpost #canada🍁 @theellenshow @iamsteveharveytv @venomtrickshots @dudeperfect @goal.cast @level2billiards @aprenderbillar @nbclittlebigshots @jimmyfallon @jimmykimmel @judd147t @bttoronto @z1035toronto @chum1045 @sportsnet @680news @insideed