Meet the ‘Golden Bachelor’

The first-ever senior citizen “Bachelor,” Gerry Turner, a 71-year-old grandpa from Indiana, will star in the spinoff series ABC calls a “whole new kind of love story, one for the golden years.”

The description says it’s a chance for Turner to find “a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life.”

The cast of the original series has typically been in their 20s and 30s.

Turner is a retired restaurateur who loves barbecues, playing pickleball, and Chicago sports teams. In 1974 he married his high school sweetheart, Toni. They were together for 43 years, and share two daughters, Angie and Jenny, and two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton.

Toni died in 2017 and Turner is now ready to find love again, according to his family.

“The Golden Bachelor” airs on television this fall.