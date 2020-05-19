Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Have Split, Again!

The two have been together for 10 years, but it’s been anything but bliss over the past decade. The pair have worked very hard on their relationship.

Green confirmed the news on his podcast. Brian admits that they’ve been separated since the end of last year. The two remain friends and are committed to taking care of their kids, including still taking family trips together.

The couple wed in June, 2010 after dating on-and-off for over six years. The actors are parents to sons Noah, seven, Bodhi, six, and three-year-old Journey, while Green also shares an 18-year-old son, named Kassius, with his ex-fiancee Vanessa Marcil.