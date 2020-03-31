Meghan And Prince Harry Use Royal Instagram One Last Time!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have shared their final post on their @SussexRoyal Instagram account.

The post comes one day before they will officially retire their royal titles and step down from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

Meghan and Harry will no longer use Instagram under the @SussexRoyal handle or update their website, SussexRoyal.com.

While they won’t be updated, “both the Instagram account and website will remain in existence online for the foreseeable future,” a spokesperson for the couple stated on Monday.