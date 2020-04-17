Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Quietly Delivered Meals to People in Need Amid Coronavirus

After relocating to Los Angeles a few weeks ago, Meghan and Harry took to the streets to quietly deliver free meals to local residents in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meghan and Harry worked with Project Angel Food, a nonprofit that prepares and delivers healthy meals to chronically ill people with critical illnesses including HIV/AIDs, cancer, kidney failure, diabetes and congestive heart disease. The couple were also seen out on Easter Sunday delivering meals.

Project Angel Food normally delivers 1600 meals a day, but with the spread of COVID-19, another 400 people have signed up for their services. Following their exit from their royal duties on March 31st, Meghan and Harry launched a new charity organization entitled Archewell.