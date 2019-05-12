Meghan Markle Celebrates First Mother’s Day
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share photo of baby Archie
Following the birth of baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6, 2019, Meghan Markle is celebrating her very first Mother’s Day!
Although Mother’s Day was March 31 in the U.K., the day is celebrated on May 12, 2019 in Canada and the U.S.
Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honor and celebrate each and every one of you. Today is Mother’s Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother’s Day for The Duchess of Sussex. Quote from “lands” by @nayyirah.waheed: my mother was my first country; the first place i ever lived. Photo © SussexRoyal
Main Image via Facebook / @HRHDuchessOfSussex