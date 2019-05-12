Listen Live

Meghan Markle Celebrates First Mother’s Day

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share photo of baby Archie

By Host Blogs

Following the birth of baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6, 2019, Meghan Markle is celebrating her very first Mother’s Day!

Although Mother’s Day was March 31 in the U.K., the day is celebrated on May 12, 2019 in Canada and the U.S.

Main Image via Facebook / @HRHDuchessOfSussex

