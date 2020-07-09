Meghan Markle To Join Michelle Obama For Summit

The summit will be held virtually from July 13th to 15th! A Twitter announced came out Tuesday with the exciting news.

“The present is female! But don’t take our word for it. Hear Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex’s advice for global girls leaders when she takes the stage at the 2020 @GirlUp Leadership Summit, happening virtually July 13-15!” the post reads.

Girl Up is an initiative working to uplift a new generation of young women as a force for gender equality. This event will be the first for Markle since the Royal couple stepped away from their senior royal duties in March.