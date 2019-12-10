Meghan Markle’s Old “Deal or No Deal” Case Is Going Up For Auction!

Before Meghan Markle became royalty, and even before Suits, Meghan was on “Deal or No Deal.” Meghan was in charge of case No. 24!

The show was hosted by Howie Mandel and Meghan was on the show in 2006, during the show’s second season!

The original Deal or No Deal prop, which Meghan held for 34 episodes, is going up for auction in Hollywood: A Collector’s Ransom Auction. It’s expected to fetch about $6500.

The auction will also include Judy Garland’s blue and white jumper from The Wizard of Oz, and the letter Marty McFly leaves behind for Doc Brown in Back to the Future.

The Auction will be held on December 17th, 18th and 19th!