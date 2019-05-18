Meghan McCain Spoiled The Ending Of “Game Of Thrones”

Meghan McCain gave away the ending of “Game of Thrones” on Monday’s episode of ‘The View,” leaving fans and her co-hosts really upset!

McCain called the ending “horrible,” and launched into why she hated the ending and who ended up getting the Iron Throne…

Meghan, who does tend to talk fast, gave a quick “sorry, this is a spoiler,” before ranting on about the ending…

The audience gasped and her co-host Sunny Hostin seemed really upset and shocked about it. Whoopi Goldberg silently got up from her chair and walked away for a moment.

Meghan was surprised over everyone’s reaction and said “sorry, its all over the internet.” McCain later apologized on Twitter and appeared much more sincere.

“I’m so sorry for the #GOT spoilers on the show today!” she wrote. “I assumed every diehard fan had watched! My bad. Don’t watch west coast if you don’t want a spoiler. .”