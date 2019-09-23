Meghan Trainer Cover’s ‘Friends” Theme And Its Awesome!

In honour of the 25th Anniversary of ‘Friends’ on Sunday, Meghan Trainer released her own version of the Rembrandts “I’ll be There for You.”

Honored to be a part of @FriendsTV’s 25th anniversary and I’m geeked to see the @EmpireStateBldg lights goin off to my cover of “I’ll be there For You”😍😍😍😍😍 Available everywhere at midnight. 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/ld0RJre2pb — Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) September 23, 2019

After the show’s premiere, the theme song became a hit, reaching No. 1, while the video became a sensation in the days before videos went viral, featuring the cast goofing off while the Rembrandts performed the hit song.

The song will indeed be available for download on iTunes and other digital retailers.