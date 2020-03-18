Mel And Son, Max Brooks Say “Don’t Be A Spreader”

Legendary comedian Mel Brooks and his son, Max teamed up in a new video to give us some much needed comedy mixed with a PSA about keeping each other safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a video that has gone viral, the two promote social distancing and remind people how to take precautions in order to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.

The Video starts with Mel and Max separated by a glass door. Max explains that he’s 47, if he gets the virus, “he’ll probably be ok.”

Then he points out that his dad, Mel is 93-years-old and explains. “If I give it to him, he could give it to Carl Reiner, who could give it to Dick Van Dyke and before I know it, I’ve wiped out a whole generation of comedic legends.” (The three comedy greats are long-time friends.)

In the video that is only 50-seconds, Max also explains “avoid crowds, wash your hands, keep six feet away from people and if possible, stay home.” The younger Brooks wraps up the video by saying, “Do your part: Don’t be a spreader. Right, Dad?”

They are trying to make the hashtag #Dontbeaspreader go viral!