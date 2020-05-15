Listen Live

Men Less Likely To Wear Face Masks Because They’re ‘not cool’

It’s a sign of weakness?

By Kool Mornings

It’s been advised that we all should be wearing masks at this point and some stores have even mandated it, so what’s the big deal? A new study suggests that men might be more likely to leave their face coverings at home, if they even have one.

A study shows that if it’s not mandated, men are less likely to take the precaution.  Men are also less likely to believe they’ll be seriously impacted by Covid-19 regardless of the data showing otherwise.

According to a co-author of this study,  “Men more than women agree that wearing a face covering is shameful, not cool, a sign of weakness and a stigma; and these gender differences also mediate gender differences intentions to wear a face covering.”

The study concluded that women are generally less willing to take risks compared to their male counterpart.

