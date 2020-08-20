Men Now Encouraged To Limit Drinking To Once A Day

A report from the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee is advising men to not drink more than one alcoholic beverage a day.

This new report is lower than the recommended serving limit from the last guideline, which suggested two drinks a day for men.

The daily intake for women as per the current guideline is one drink daily and now it’s suggested that men should follow suit.

The official guidelines for 2020 and the next four years have yet to be published, however, it is close to being finalized and will be released closer to the end of the year. This dietary guideline is updated every five years.

Experts have warned us for years about the risks associated with excessive drinking, as it can lead to health issues like chronic diseases, memory loss, and heart issues.

During the pandemic, alcohol consumption has notably increased. Days after the World Health Organization declared the virus a pandemic, alcohol sales rose by 55 percent in the week of March 21, according to market research from Nielsen.

By June, alcohol sales were reportedly up by around 27 percent.