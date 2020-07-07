Men Who Have One of These Are Less ‘Dateable,’ Says New Study

Men, listen up! When setting up your online dating profile, make sure your picture doesn’t include you and your cat!

A recent study found that men who post photos with their cats are less likely to get a date.

Colorado State University researchers showed 708 young women two images of men, one on their own, the other with their cat. Which picture do you think was preferred?

“Men holding cats were viewed as less masculine; more neurotic, agreeable, and open; and less dateable.” The results also depend on if the female participant was a dog lover because that also made a difference.

Another OnePoll survey from March found that dog owners were much luckier in the dating department.

