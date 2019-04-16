Men With Beards Carry More Germs Than Dogs Fur…

Bad news for those men who can really rock that beard! Although super sexy for some- man fuzz has more germs in it than doges carry in their fur, according to science!

Scientists wanted to find out if beards may actually be harmful to humans and to do this scientists took swabs from the beards of 18 men and the necks of 30 dogs and compared the results!

The results found that beards were crawling with bacteria and bugs that were hazardous to human health. The study found all of the bearded men, aged from 18 to 76, showed high microbial counts, but only 23 out of 30 dogs had high counts.

It’s quite possible that people are suffering from pogonophobia than anything else… As these results are suggesting that dogs are cleaner than men’s beards!

Daily Mail UK