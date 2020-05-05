MERRIAM-WEBSTER ADDS MORE CORONAVIRUS TERMS, INCLUDING “SELF-ISOLATE,” “CONTACTLESS,” AND “PPE”

Merriam-Webster just added more of them to their online dictionary. They already added a bunch back in March, including “COVID-19”, “social distancing”, and “community spread.”

Here are ten new ones they just added.

1. “Self-isolate” . . . to isolate or separate oneself from others.

2. “Physical distancing” . . . the practice of maintaining a greater than usual distance between yourself and others.

3. “Contactless” . . . not involving contact. Like contactless delivery.

4. “WFH” . . . it stands for “working from home.”

5. “PPE” . . . or personal protective equipment.

6. “Forehead thermometer” . . . which we’ve all seen now.

7. “Intensivist” . . . a doctor who specializes in intensive care.

8. “Epidemic curve” . . . a.k.a. the curve we’ve been trying to flatten.

9. “Herd immunity” . . . when a significant proportion of the population has become immune.

10. “Iatrophobia” (eye-ah-truh-FO-bee-uh), an intense fear of doctors. They also added hundreds of words that AREN’T linked to the outbreak. Including “deepfake”, “dark web”, “truthiness”, and the slang term “thirsty.”

More