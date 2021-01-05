Listen Live

Meteorologist Warns Icicle Eaters Are Likely Licking Bird Feces

Poopsicles!

By Kool Science

Those winter icicles are laced with bird turds!

 

There’s a meteorologist from Iowa that is warning the public to refrain from sucking on icicles this winter.

 

She actually posted a PSA on TikTok about it that has been viewed well over one million so far and on Twitter too.

 

Weatherwoman Katie Nickolaou explains, “When icicles form, it’s from water that melts off your roof and runs down the side of a building.” Katie continues, “You know what else is on your roof? Bird poop. A lot of it.”

 

As she points out, that fecal runoff freezes in the ice like an excremental slushie. Gross!

 

