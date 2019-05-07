Listen Live

Metro Vancouver Introduces Mascots for a Sewage Campaign

They're taking a solid approach to improper flushing...

By Darryl on the Drive

Although they may look like emoji’s, “Poo” & “Pee” are actually mascots. Other than legs, eyes and a mouth they appear authentic.

Improper flushing of anything other than these two mascots is un-necessary and that’s the message being sent here.

Victoria B.C. once had a poo mascot named Mr. Floatie. I’m thinking these two need names too. Turkey trots, keester cakes or tushy tots? I’ve got nothing for “pee” though.

