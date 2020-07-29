Miami Police Are Setting Up ‘Mask Traps’

Less than two weeks ago, Miami police announced that they would be issuing fines for not wearing masks in public.

It’s been an issue as Florida media outlets are filled with stories of people cited for wearing masks improperly, lowering masks to sip a drink, or removing their face coverings once outside of a store.

On Thursday alone, the Miami Police issued 162 citations for violating the mandatory mask order.

NBC Miami reports that Miami-Dade police conduct 500 random compliance checks each day to enforce the county’s public health ordinance.

