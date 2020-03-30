Mic’d Up Mason Is Now Five! And He Still Has A Lot To Say On The Ice!

Last year, dad Jeremy put a mic on his little son Mason for hockey practice, and the world loved it!

Dale & Charlie were thrilled to speak with Mason Live in studio last year!

It became the second highest trending video in Canada for 2019 and the highest trending video created by a Canadian that year also. The video received over 13 million views. This was Mason at age 4.

Dad Jeremy decided to mic Mason again one year later at the age of 5! What new things did Mason have to say this year.

This is exactly what the world needs right now!