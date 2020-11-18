Michael B. Jordan Named People’s “Sexiest Man Alive”

The “Black Panther” actor is the third Black actor in a row to be given the honour.

Jordan, whose title was announced during “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” follows singer John Legend and British actor Idris Elba, both were named sexiest man alive in 2019 and 2018.

Jordan began his career as a child actor in TV shows like “All My Children.” Jordan appears on the cover of the People magazine double issue appearing on newsstands on Friday.

Other hotties in Hollywood to make the list this year include Daniel Levy of Schitt’s Creek! Yah, David!