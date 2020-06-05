Michael Buble Is Donating $100,000 To The American Civil Liberties Union!

Michael is asking fans to “be part of the solution to help seek justice and equal rights.” Just like the world, Buble is outraged by the killing of George Floyd on May 25th.

Buble posted a message on social that reads in part;

“This is not the kind of world I want my children to grow up in. I stand in solidarity with the Black community and all people who seek justice and equal rights. I pray for the safety of the millions of peaceful demonstrators around the world in these devastating times – as they express their outrage and need for real change.”