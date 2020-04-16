Michael Buble’s Wife Is Defending Their Marriage On Twitter

Luisana Lopilato and Michael did an IG live in which Michael appears to forcefully grab Luisana at one point after she talks over him….

Fans quickly jumped on social attacking Buble for his unexplained behaviour….

One wrote: “Thanks to Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato going live pretty often on insta, we have discovered he’s actually pretty toxic and kind of violent…”, while another added: “luisana lopilato blink twice if you’re in danger.”

Michael Bublé is currently under fire due to a recent IG live in which he forcefully grabbed his wife Luisana Lopilato after she talked over him. Similar clips from the past have surfaced, and the actress has put out a statement denying the allegations. pic.twitter.com/MGtPJfx42o — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) April 12, 2020

Luisana took to social with a response:

She wrote: “It’s incredible how some human beings are!! While we suffer this pandemic and we live moments of confinement, anguish, fear, loneliness and uncertainties of all kinds! Every day we go out with my husband to do lives to bring you a little joy, entertainment and we have to listen and see what malicious people publish without knowing anything about our family (sic).

En estos momentos más que nunca necesitamos amor, esperanza, solidaridad, unidad y verdad! No personas cómo estás que mentirosas y malintencionadas! Lean mi instagram !! ❤️❤️❤️ — Luisana Lopilato (@lulopilato) April 12, 2020

A follow up message from Luisana was posted;

“I’ve seen your messages over the weekend and I am very thankful. Thank you for worrying. It’s very important that we pay attention to these problems that have been mentioned and that I am lucky not to suffer. But it is important to pay attention to be able to help women that are going through it.Thank you. But it’s not in my case.”