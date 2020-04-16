Listen Live

Michael Buble’s Wife Is Defending Their Marriage On Twitter

taken out of context?

Luisana Lopilato and Michael did an IG live in which Michael appears to forcefully grab Luisana at one point after she talks over him….

Fans quickly jumped on social attacking Buble for his unexplained behaviour….

One wrote: “Thanks to Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato going live pretty often on insta, we have discovered he’s actually pretty toxic and kind of violent…”, while another added: “luisana lopilato blink twice if you’re in danger.”

 

Luisana took to social with a response:

She wrote: “It’s incredible how some human beings are!! While we suffer this pandemic and we live moments of confinement, anguish, fear, loneliness and uncertainties of all kinds! Every day we go out with my husband to do lives to bring you a little joy, entertainment and we have to listen and see what malicious people publish without knowing anything about our family (sic).

A follow up message from Luisana was posted;

“I’ve seen your messages over the weekend and I am very thankful. Thank you for worrying. It’s very important that we pay attention to these problems that have been mentioned and that I am lucky not to suffer. But it is important to pay attention to be able to help women that are going through it.Thank you. But it’s not in my case.”

