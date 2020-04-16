Michael Che Is Paying The Rent In NYC Housing Project!

Michael Che of SNL is honouring the memory of his grandmother by paying the rent for 160 residents of her New York City Public Housing complex. Sadly, his grandmother, Martha, died recently of coronavirus complications.

Michael took to instagram to say;

“It’s crazy to me that residents of public housing are still expected to pay their rent when so many New Yorkers can’t even work.” “Obviously I can’t offer much help by myself. But in the spirit and memory of my late grandmother, I’m paying one month’s rent for all 160 apartments in the New York Housing Dept. building she lived in. “I know that’s just a drop in the bucket, so I really hope the city has a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing, at the very least.”

This is a pretty generous donation as the average rent was $522 per month depending on tenant’s income and the size of the unit…