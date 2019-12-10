Listen Live

Michael Douglas Help’s Celebrate His Father’s 103rd Birthday!

What a milestone!

By Dirt/Divas

Not everyone gets the gift of being able to celebrate a parent for this long, but Micheal Douglas did just that-celebrating with dad, Kirk, friends and family.

In a touching post, Micheal took to social to express his Birthday wishes to his dad, calling him a Hollywood Legend!

“Happy birthday Dad!” Michael wrote. “You are a living legend and your entire family sends you all the love in their hearts! #KirkDouglas #103”

 

 

The celebration was almost two-fold, as Micheal Douglas had just received a golden globe nomination for his role in Netflix series The Kominsky Method.

