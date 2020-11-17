Michael Jackson Tops ‘Forbes’ Highest-Earning Dead Celebrities List For Eighth Straight Year

Since he died in 2009, MJ has landed on top of Forbes’ annual list of the top-earning deceased celebrities.

This year, the late King of Pop brought in $48 million, down from last year’s earning when the estate made $70 million. More than 70% of Jackson’s earnings come from his music catalog, which includes songs by Elvis Presley and Aretha Franklin.

Here are the 13 top-earning deceased celebrities on Forbes‘ 2020 list, and their estimated earnings:

1. Michael Jackson, $48 million

2. Theodore “Dr. Seuss” Geisel, $33 million

3. Charles M. Schulz, $32.5 million

4. Arnold Palmer, $25 million

5. Elvis Presley, $23 million

6. Kobe Byant, $20 million

7. Juice WRLD, $15 million

8. Bob Marley, $14 million

9. John Lennon, $13 million

10. Prince, $10 million

11. Freddie Mercury, $9 million

12. George Harrison, $8.5 million

13. Marilyn Monroe, $8 million