Michael Jackson Tops ‘Forbes’ Highest-Earning Dead Celebrities List For Eighth Straight Year
Earnings are actually down this year across the board due to the pandemic!
Since he died in 2009, MJ has landed on top of Forbes’ annual list of the top-earning deceased celebrities.
This year, the late King of Pop brought in $48 million, down from last year’s earning when the estate made $70 million. More than 70% of Jackson’s earnings come from his music catalog, which includes songs by Elvis Presley and Aretha Franklin.
Here are the 13 top-earning deceased celebrities on Forbes‘ 2020 list, and their estimated earnings:
1. Michael Jackson, $48 million
2. Theodore “Dr. Seuss” Geisel, $33 million
3. Charles M. Schulz, $32.5 million
4. Arnold Palmer, $25 million
5. Elvis Presley, $23 million
6. Kobe Byant, $20 million
7. Juice WRLD, $15 million
8. Bob Marley, $14 million
9. John Lennon, $13 million
10. Prince, $10 million
11. Freddie Mercury, $9 million
12. George Harrison, $8.5 million
13. Marilyn Monroe, $8 million