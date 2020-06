According to The Wrap, Michael Keaton is in talks to reprise his role as Batman in Warner Bros.’ upcoming Flash movie. Keaton played Batman/Bruce Wayne twice in the Tim Burton-directed movies.

If Keaton may take on a role similar to the one Samuel L. Jackson plays as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which would see his Batman popping up in other DCEU films, including Batgirl.

The Flash hits theatres on June 2, 2022.