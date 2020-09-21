Listen Live

Micheal Bolton Reworks “When A Man Loves A Women” To Help Promote Panera Bread’s New Mac & Cheese!

I'll see you there!

By Kool Eats

Panera Bread is trying to capture some of those love vibes by having Michael Bolton remix his version of the song for their latest creation, a mixture of their popular broccoli and cheese soup with their macaroni and cheese.

 

The special song ends with a message from Panera stating that the new broccoli mac and cheese is, “so irresistible, it’s what love songs are made of.”

 

Related posts

The Top Things People Eat To Comfort Themselves During Difficult Times

Taco Bell Canada Released a ‘Jalapeño Noir’ Wine Today

Reese Is Out With A New Candy Bar!