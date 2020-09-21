Micheal Bolton Reworks “When A Man Loves A Women” To Help Promote Panera Bread’s New Mac & Cheese!
I'll see you there!
Panera Bread is trying to capture some of those love vibes by having Michael Bolton remix his version of the song for their latest creation, a mixture of their popular broccoli and cheese soup with their macaroni and cheese.
The special song ends with a message from Panera stating that the new broccoli mac and cheese is, “so irresistible, it’s what love songs are made of.”
Not every menu item deserves an epic love song sung by Michael Bolton. We felt like the NEW Broccoli Cheddar Mac and Cheese was worthy. @mbsings pic.twitter.com/Irjcp40uL3
— Panera Bread (@panerabread) September 16, 2020