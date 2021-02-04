Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” Is Being Released In A Young Readers Edition!

Publisher, Penguin Random House announced that the former first lady’s multimillion-selling memoir will be released for young readers.

Both books are scheduled for March 2. The young reader’s edition is for ages 10 and up and includes a new introduction from Obama.

The book will also be coming out as a paperback, finally! So far, the book has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide.

The paperback edition also features a new introduction by the author, along with a book club guide, reports the Associated Press!