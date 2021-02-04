Listen Live

Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” Is Being Released In A Young Readers Edition!

It’s the beginning of a new chapter.

By Kool Celebrities

Publisher, Penguin Random House announced that the former first lady’s multimillion-selling memoir will be released for young readers.

 

Both books are scheduled for March 2. The young reader’s edition is for ages 10 and up and includes a new introduction from Obama.

The book will also be coming out as a paperback, finally!  So far, the book has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide.

 

 

The paperback edition also features a new introduction by the author, along with a book club guide, reports the Associated Press!

