Microsoft Bans April Fools Jokes!

It’s April Fools’ Day, and that means pretty much every company feels like they HAVE to roll out some prank. The best case scenario is that the prank is good, or even kind of lame. Worst case is that it becomes a PR nightmare. Which is why Microsoft just took a stand, and BANNED anyone in the company from pulling an April Fools’ prank this year.

Their marketing chief wrote in a memo, “Data tells us these stunts have limited positive impact and can actually result in unwanted news cycles. We have more to lose than gain by attempting to be funny on this one day.” We’ll soon find out if this a joke or not…

In the mean time here are a couple of funny April Fool’s jokes on twitter this morning!