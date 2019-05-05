Midland & District Animal Centre of the Ontario SPCA 12th Annual Gardeners’ Gathering

The Midland & District Animal Centre of the Ontario SPCA is hosting our 12th annual “Gardeners’ Gathering” brunch and silent auction on Sunday May 5th 2019 at the Quality Inn & Conference Centre, 924 King Street, Midland. Time: 10:30 – 2:30. Guest Speaker Master Gardener Charlotte Vorstermans. Tickets $30 obtained at the Midland shelter at 705-534-4459. All proceeds from this event go directly to the animals for food, medical care, facility upgrades and upcoming needs and services.