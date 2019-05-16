Mike Jagger Is Moving Like Jagger Again After Heart Surgery!

Just weeks after undergoing a heart procedure to replace his heart valve, Mick posted a video for fans of him practicing his dance moves!

The video is only 22-seconds but within that short time, its clear that the 75-year-old is ready for his tour!

Jagger underwent a heart procedure to replace a valve last month, prompting the Rolling Stones to postpone their North American tour set to kick off on April 20 in Miami Gardens, Florida.