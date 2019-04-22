Mike Myers Is Coming To Netflix

Myers has teamed up with the producer of the Austin Powers movies to create a new half hour show where Mike will play multiple characters! (kinda like he did in August Powers and So I married an Axe murderer)

Details about the title or the plot of the series were not made available but we do know that there will be six episodes!

This is great news for Mike Myer’s fans as he hasn’t done too much in the past 10 years or so since hosting The Gong Show in 2017 and his small role Oscar-winning Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, and he appeared in the 2018 Margot Robbie drama Terminal. He’ll be back on the big screen as the main star in a planned fourth Austin Powers movie.