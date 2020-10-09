Mike Pence Fly From VP Debate Is Now A Costume!

If you’ve been enjoying all the jokes and memes about the fly on Pence’s head from the VP presidential debate, you can now sport the same look!

The fly – which took refuge on Pence’s hair for a full two minutes and quickly triggered dozens of Twitter parody accounts — is available in the Debate Fly Wig combo for $49.95 from the site 3Wishes.

The description on the site reads,

“MAKE YOUR HEAD GREAT AGAIN! Look fly and steal the spotlight at your next party with this Debate Fly Wig, perfect for when being a fly on the wall just won’t do!” reads the product description. The look includes the fly, a “deluxe, high-quality silver white wig” and an American flag lapel pin.