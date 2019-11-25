Mike Tyson Undisputed Truth: Round 2

It’s a no-holds-barred, one-man show featuring the world’s most illustrious heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson. Boxing legend returns to the stage with real life untold stories, focusing on the ups and downs of his tumultuous and ultimately triumphant, post-boxing life and career.

All this week I’ll have your chance to see Mike Tyson appearing LIVE at Casino Rama on Friday, January 10th.

Check tickets here.