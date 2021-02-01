Mila And Ashton Are In A New Super Bowl Commercial Together!

Mila Kunis Shares Hilarious Reason She & Ashton Kutcher Did A Super Bowl Ad!

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are starring in a Cheetos Super Bowl ad together. This is the first time they’ve worked together since ‘That ’70s Show.’ Kunis says they signed on to the project because they had been in quarantine with their two children for about nine months when it was pitched to them.

They said the two days of shooting sounded like a vacation. Watch the full commercial this Sunday during the Super Bowl.