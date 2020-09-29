Milan Fashion Week and HUGE NEWS For Body Positivity!

It’s Milan Fashion Week currently, meaning the best designer fashion collections are going to be strutting down runways for the next few days.

Usually fashion shows are a WHOLE can of worms, involving a lot of not-fun stuff in regards to like, you know, body image, dysmorphia, that kinda jam.

Thankfully this year, 2020, is DIFFERENT!

This year, Versace made a statement: we’re in the current generation.

Three plus-sized models, Precious Lee, Jill Kortleve, and Alva Claire walked the runway in the SS21 collection.

It’s the first time the brand has ever had such models grace the catwalk, but I LOVE IT.

More inclusivity = more folks getting into fashion, and that’s not a bad thing.

Check out their amazing celebratory posts below:

Amazing. Although 2020 can be a dumpster fire, there’s some highlights!