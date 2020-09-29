Milan Fashion Week and HUGE NEWS For Body Positivity!
YES. WELCOME TO 2020!
It’s Milan Fashion Week currently, meaning the best designer fashion collections are going to be strutting down runways for the next few days.
Usually fashion shows are a WHOLE can of worms, involving a lot of not-fun stuff in regards to like, you know, body image, dysmorphia, that kinda jam.
Thankfully this year, 2020, is DIFFERENT!
This year, Versace made a statement: we’re in the current generation.
Three plus-sized models, Precious Lee, Jill Kortleve, and Alva Claire walked the runway in the SS21 collection.
It’s the first time the brand has ever had such models grace the catwalk, but I LOVE IT.
More inclusivity = more folks getting into fashion, and that’s not a bad thing.
Check out their amazing celebratory posts below:
View this post on Instagram
This is such an historical moment and I can’t believe it actually happened. Im still shaking. Im so so so proud of us @alvaclaire @preciousleexoxo .It’s so unbelievable to work for brands I always dreamt of working for. I hope that we open the doors for a new generation with the same dreams but who never saw themselves in the magazines or the commercials. Thank you for this iconic moment @pg_dmcasting @samuel_ellis @donatella_versace @versace 💚💙
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
VERSACE SS21 !!!! I’m so emotional writing this, to walk for the iconic Versace has always been a huge dream of mine!! I am so proud of @preciousleexoxo @jilla.tequila and myself we made history with this and I will never forget how I feel right now! This moment is for all of us!!! I’m full of love!! Thank you so much @pg_dmcasting @samuel_ellis @versace @donatella_versace and my sweet @kjeldgaard1 ❤️
Amazing. Although 2020 can be a dumpster fire, there’s some highlights!